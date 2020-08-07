Oppenheimer Gives a Hold Rating to Woodward (WWD)

Oppenheimer analyst Christopher Glynn assigned a Hold rating to Woodward (WWD) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $79.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Glynn is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.1% and a 59.9% success rate. Glynn covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Honeywell International, and Generac Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Woodward is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $82.17, representing a 1.4% upside. In a report issued on July 24, Barrington also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Woodward’s market cap is currently $4.83B and has a P/E ratio of 17.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 9.20.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 27 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of WWD in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in June 2020, Christopher Fawzy, the VP, Gen Counsel & Corp Sec of WWD sold 4,575 shares for a total of $328,485.

Woodward, Inc. engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the Aerospace and Industrial segment. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air, combustion and motion control. The Industrial segment includes the design and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air, fluids, gases, electricity, motion, and combustion. The company was founded by Amos W. Woodward in 1870 and is headquartered in Fort Collins, CO.