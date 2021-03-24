Oppenheimer Gives a Hold Rating to Watts Water Technologies (WTS)

Oppenheimer analyst Bryan Blair assigned a Hold rating to Watts Water Technologies (WTS) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $116.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Blair is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.6% and a 70.3% success rate. Blair covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lincoln Electric Holdings, Altra Industrial Motion, and Mueller Water Products.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Watts Water Technologies is a Hold with an average price target of $116.00.

The company has a one-year high of $131.51 and a one-year low of $69.02. Currently, Watts Water Technologies has an average volume of 152.3K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 53 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of WTS in relation to earlier this year.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in North Andover, MA.