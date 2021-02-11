Oppenheimer Gives a Hold Rating to Tyler Technologies (TYL)

Oppenheimer analyst Andrew Uerkwitz assigned a Hold rating to Tyler Technologies (TYL) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $450.62, close to its 52-week high of $466.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Uerkwitz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.3% and a 65.7% success rate. Uerkwitz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sonim Technologies, Unity Software, and Ambarella.

Tyler Technologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $415.00, representing a -4.3% downside. In a report issued on February 2, D.A. Davidson also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $370.00 price target.

Based on Tyler Technologies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $286 million and net profit of $39.28 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $275 million and had a net profit of $40.39 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 67 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TYL in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in December 2020, Lynn Moore, the President & CEO of TYL sold 5,924 shares for a total of $2,665,741.

Tyler Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax segments. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts, and justice processes. The Appraisal and Tax segment provides systems and software that automate the appraisal and assessment of real and personal property, as well as property appraisal outsourcing services for local governments and taxing authorities. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.