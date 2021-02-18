Oppenheimer Gives a Hold Rating to Tilray (TLRY)

Oppenheimer analyst Rupesh Parikh assigned a Hold rating to Tilray (TLRY) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $31.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Parikh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.4% and a 66.5% success rate. Parikh covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, The Estée Lauder Companies, and United Natural Foods.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Tilray with a $14.57 average price target, a -54.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 16, Cantor Fitzgerald also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $30.25 price target.

Based on Tilray’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $51.41 million and GAAP net loss of $2.32 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $51.1 million and had a GAAP net loss of $36.35 million.

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, production, and distribution of medical cannabis and cannabinoids. The Company is focused on medical cannabis research, cultivation, processing and distribution of cannabis products worldwide. Its products include dried cannabis and cannabis extracts. It also supplies cannabis products to patients in a number of countries spanning five continents through its subsidiaries in Australia, Canada and Germany and it produces medical cannabis in Canada and Europe. The company was founded on January 24, 2018 and is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

