Oppenheimer Gives a Hold Rating to Target Hospitality (TH)

In a report released yesterday, Scott Schneeberger from Oppenheimer assigned a Hold rating to Target Hospitality (TH). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.56, close to its 52-week low of $1.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Schneeberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 5.8% and a 58.6% success rate. Schneeberger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Service International, General Finance, and Landstar System.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Target Hospitality with a $3.08 average price target, implying a 21.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 29, Northland Securities also assigned a Hold rating to the stock with a $2.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $10.41 and a one-year low of $1.19. Currently, Target Hospitality has an average volume of 203.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 52 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of TH in relation to earlier this year.

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. Its services include catering, housekeeping and maintenance, recreation and leisure, fitness, security, and transportation. The company was founded in July 12, 2017 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.