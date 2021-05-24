Oppenheimer Gives a Hold Rating to Target Hospitality (TH)

Oppenheimer analyst Scott Schneeberger assigned a Hold rating to Target Hospitality (TH) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Schneeberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.7% and a 67.5% success rate. Schneeberger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Service International, Stericycle, and H&R Block.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Target Hospitality is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $3.25.

Based on Target Hospitality’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $51.61 million and GAAP net loss of $9.21 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $76.11 million and had a net profit of $66K.

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. Its services include catering, housekeeping and maintenance, recreation and leisure, fitness, security, and transportation. The company was founded in July 12, 2017 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.