Oppenheimer Gives a Hold Rating to Sensata (ST)

In a report released yesterday, Christopher Glynn from Oppenheimer assigned a Hold rating to Sensata (ST). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $38.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Glynn is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.6% and a 54.5% success rate. Glynn covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Honeywell International, and Generac Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Sensata with a $42.10 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $54.73 and a one-year low of $18.25. Currently, Sensata has an average volume of 1.43M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 45 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ST in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Paul Edgerley, a Director at ST bought 17,200 shares for a total of $354,320.

Last month, Paul Edgerley, a Director at ST bought 17,200 shares for a total of $354,320.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. It operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets. The Sensing Solutions designs and manufactures sensors and control products. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Attleboro, MA.