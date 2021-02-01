Oppenheimer Gives a Hold Rating to Nano-X Imaging (NNOX)

In a report released today, Suraj Kalia from Oppenheimer assigned a Hold rating to Nano-X Imaging (NNOX). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $71.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.4% and a 55.8% success rate. Kalia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Cardiovascular Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nano-X Imaging is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $67.00.

Based on Nano-X Imaging’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $11.06 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $964K.

Nano X Imaging Ltd is engaged in the business of manufacturing medical imaging systems. It offers Nanox System which is a combination of hardware and software.