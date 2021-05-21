Oppenheimer Gives a Hold Rating to Monro Muffler (MNRO)

In a report released today, Brian Nagel from Oppenheimer assigned a Hold rating to Monro Muffler (MNRO). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $62.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 35.7% and a 74.8% success rate. Nagel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Lululemon Athletica, and The Lovesac Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Monro Muffler.

Monro Muffler’s market cap is currently $2.21B and has a P/E ratio of 123.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 120.83.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 27 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MNRO in relation to earlier this year.

Monro, Inc. engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brake systems, steering and suspension systems, tires, exhaust systems and many vehicle maintenance services and certain locations specialize in providing commercial tire and maintenance services. It operates under the brand names:Monro Auto Service & Tire Centers; Tread Quarters Discount Tire Auto Service Centers; Mr. Tire Auto Service Centers; Autotire Car Care Centers; Tire Warehouse Tires for Less; Tire Barn Warehouse; Ken Towery’s Tire & Auto Care; Tire Choice Auto Service Centers; FreeService Tire and Car-X Tire & Auto. The company was founded by Charles J. August in 1957 and is headquartered in Rochester, NY.