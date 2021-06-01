Oppenheimer Gives a Hold Rating to Landstar System (LSTR)

In a report released today, Scott Schneeberger from Oppenheimer assigned a Hold rating to Landstar System (LSTR). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $170.50, close to its 52-week high of $182.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Schneeberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.0% and a 68.0% success rate. Schneeberger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Service International, Target Hospitality, and Stericycle.

Landstar System has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $164.55.

The company has a one-year high of $182.63 and a one-year low of $103.51. Currently, Landstar System has an average volume of 263.9K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 19 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of LSTR in relation to earlier this year.

Landstar System, Inc. engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage. The Insurance segment includes risk and claims management services. The company was founded in January 1991 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.