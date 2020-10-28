Oppenheimer Gives a Hold Rating to First Solar (FSLR)

Oppenheimer analyst Colin Rusch assigned a Hold rating to First Solar (FSLR) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $82.39, close to its 52-week high of $87.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Rusch is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 33.7% and a 57.8% success rate. Rusch covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as American Superconductor, SolarEdge Technologies, and Westport Fuel Systems.

First Solar has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $87.64, a 5.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 15, Susquehanna also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $90.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $87.44 and a one-year low of $28.47. Currently, First Solar has an average volume of 2.23M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 76 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FSLR in relation to earlier this year.

First Solar, Inc. engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The Systems segment offers development, construction, operation, and maintenance of photovoltaic solar power systems. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

