Oppenheimer Gives a Hold Rating to Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA)

Oppenheimer analyst Jay Olson assigned a Hold rating to Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) today and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $43.36, close to its 52-week low of $38.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -3.8% and a 41.5% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Enanta Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $73.60.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $73.40 and a one-year low of $38.40. Currently, Enanta Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 164K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 22 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ENTA in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Nathaniel Gardiner, the SVP & GC of ENTA bought 1,666 shares for a total of $49,980.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The firm offers the medicine under the brands Mavyret and Viekira Pak. The company was founded by Peter O. Kliem and Gregory L. Verdine in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.