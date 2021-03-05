Oppenheimer Gives a Hold Rating to Cooper Co (COO)

Oppenheimer analyst Steven Lichtman assigned a Hold rating to Cooper Co (COO) today and set a price target of $390.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $371.56, close to its 52-week high of $396.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Lichtman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.4% and a 55.2% success rate. Lichtman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Merit Medical Systems, and Integra Lifesciences.

Cooper Co has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $414.60, representing a 7.7% upside. In a report released today, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $378.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $396.86 and a one-year low of $236.68. Currently, Cooper Co has an average volume of 239.3K.

The Cooper Cos, Inc. operates as a medical device company. It operates through the following business units: Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical. The Cooper Vision business unit brings a refreshing perspective on vision care with a commitment to crafting quality lenses for contact lens wearers. The Cooper Surgical business unit focuses on supplying women’s health clinicians with market medical products and treatment options to improve the delivery of healthcare to women. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

