Oppenheimer Gives a Hold Rating to Charter Communications (CHTR)

In a report released today, Timothy Horan from Oppenheimer assigned a Hold rating to Charter Communications (CHTR). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $576.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Horan is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 16.3% and a 68.2% success rate. Horan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Lumen Technologies, Limelight Networks, and GTT Communications.

Charter Communications has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $686.67, implying a 19.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 16, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $575.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $663.70 and a one-year low of $345.67. Currently, Charter Communications has an average volume of 945.9K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 112 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CHTR in relation to earlier this year.

Charter Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul. It operates through Cable Services segment. Its advertising sales and production services are sold under the Spectrum Reach brand. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.