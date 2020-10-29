Oppenheimer Gives a Hold Rating to Apollo Global Management (APO)

Oppenheimer analyst Chris Kotowski assigned a Hold rating to Apollo Global Management (APO) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $39.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Kotowski is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.5% and a 55.3% success rate. Kotowski covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., New Mountain Finance, and Solar Senior Capital.

Apollo Global Management has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $55.22, implying a 42.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 20, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $51.00 price target.

Based on Apollo Global Management’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.51 billion and net profit of $446 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $637 million and had a net profit of $165 million.

Apollo Global Management, Inc. engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure. The Private Equity segment consists of investment in control equity and related debt instruments, convertible securities, and distressed debt instruments. The Real Assets segment includes investment in real estate equity and infrastructure equity; and real estate and infrastructure debt. The company was founded by Marc Jeffrey Rowan, Leon David Black, and Joshua Jordan Harris in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

