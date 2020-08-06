Oppenheimer Gives a Hold Rating to ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD)

In a report released today, Jay Olson from Oppenheimer assigned a Hold rating to ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD), with a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $42.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -6.4% and a 39.7% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $57.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $90.07 million and GAAP net loss of $88.02 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $62.96 million and had a GAAP net loss of $85.3 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 29 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ACAD in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firms product include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis. The company was founded by Mark R. Brann on July 16, 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More on ACAD: