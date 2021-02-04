Oppenheimer Gives a Hold Rating to ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD)

Oppenheimer analyst Jay Olson assigned a Hold rating to ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) today and set a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $49.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.5% and a 51.0% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Frequency Therapeutics.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $61.11, representing a 23.6% upside. In a report issued on February 1, Needham also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $58.72 and a one-year low of $30.02. Currently, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 978.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 26 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ACAD in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firms product include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis. The company was founded by Mark R. Brann on July 16, 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.