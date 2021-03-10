Oppenheimer Gives a Buy Rating to WW Grainger (GWW)

Oppenheimer analyst Christopher Glynn assigned a Buy rating to WW Grainger (GWW) yesterday and set a price target of $420.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $388.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Glynn is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.9% and a 67.0% success rate. Glynn covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Honeywell International, and Wesco International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on WW Grainger is a Hold with an average price target of $402.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

WW Grainger’s market cap is currently $20.87B and has a P/E ratio of 31.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 17.29.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

W.W. Grainger, Inc. operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives. The Canada segment provides a combination of product breadth, local availability, speed of delivery, detailed product information and competitively priced products and services. The company was founded by William Wallace Grainger in 1927 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.