Oppenheimer Gives a Buy Rating to Waste Connections (WCN)

In a report released today, Noah Kaye from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Waste Connections (WCN), with a price target of $113.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $98.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaye is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 59.3% success rate. Kaye covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rockwell Automation, Johnson Controls, and Dana Holding.

Waste Connections has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $116.00, implying a 15.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 13, Morgan Stanley also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $120.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Waste Connections’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.31 billion and GAAP net loss of $227 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.37 billion and had a net profit of $149 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 150 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of WCN in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Waste Connections, Inc. engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J. Mittelstaedt on September 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.