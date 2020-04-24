Oppenheimer Gives a Buy Rating to Ulta Beauty (ULTA)

Oppenheimer analyst Rupesh Parikh assigned a Buy rating to Ulta Beauty (ULTA) today and set a price target of $240.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $210.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Parikh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.1% and a 59.5% success rate. Parikh covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, The Estée Lauder Companies, and Church & Dwight.

Ulta Beauty has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $241.53, which is a 14.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 17, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $249.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $368.83 and a one-year low of $124.06. Currently, Ulta Beauty has an average volume of 1.24M.

Ulta Beauty, Inc. is a beauty retailer of cosmetics, fragrance, skin care products, hair care products, and salon services. It provides unmatched product breadth, value and convenience in a distinctive specialty retail environment. The company was founded in January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.