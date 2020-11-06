Oppenheimer Gives a Buy Rating to Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS)

In a report released today, Mark Breidenbach from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS), with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Breidenbach is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.9% and a 44.0% success rate. Breidenbach covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Arvinas Holding Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Syros Pharmaceuticals with a $14.50 average price target, a 74.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 4, H.C. Wainwright also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $15.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $14.69 and a one-year low of $4.26. Currently, Syros Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 470.3K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development of novel gene control therapies for cancer and other diseases. It has developed a proprietary platform that is designed to systematically and efficiently analyse unexploited region of DNA in human disease tissue to identify and drug novel targets linked to genomically defined patient populations. The firm focuses on developing treatments for cancer and immune mediated diseases and is building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More on SYRS: