Oppenheimer Gives a Buy Rating to Soleno Therapeutics (SLNO)

Oppenheimer analyst Leland Gershell assigned a Buy rating to Soleno Therapeutics (SLNO) today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.3% and a 41.4% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Soleno Therapeutics with a $8.00 average price target, implying a 292.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 29, Guggenheim also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

Based on Soleno Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $7.38 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $10.01 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 34 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SLNO in relation to earlier this year.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. It markets CoSense End-Tidal Carbon Monoxide monitor, which measures ETCO and is used by hospitals to detect hemolysis in newborns. The company was founded on August 25, 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.