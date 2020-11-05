Oppenheimer Gives a Buy Rating to Soleno Therapeutics (SLNO)

Oppenheimer analyst Leland Gershell assigned a Buy rating to Soleno Therapeutics (SLNO) today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.4% and a 37.9% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Soleno Therapeutics with a $8.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $4.39 and a one-year low of $1.30. Currently, Soleno Therapeutics has an average volume of 615.4K.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. It markets CoSense End-Tidal Carbon Monoxide monitor, which measures ETCO and is used by hospitals to detect hemolysis in newborns. The company was founded on August 25, 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.