Oppenheimer Gives a Buy Rating to Sierra Oncology (SRRA)

In a report released yesterday, Jay Olson from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Sierra Oncology (SRRA), with a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.76, close to its 52-week low of $8.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.1% and a 43.2% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Sierra Oncology has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.75.

The company has a one-year high of $22.00 and a one-year low of $8.55. Currently, Sierra Oncology has an average volume of 23.53K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 8 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SRRA in relation to earlier this year.

Sierra Oncology, Inc. is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It engages in the business of researching, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company was founded on May 8, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.