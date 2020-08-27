Oppenheimer Gives a Buy Rating to Raven (RAVN)

In a report released yesterday, Kristen Owen from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Raven (RAVN), with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $24.33.

Owen has an average return of 13.5% when recommending Raven.

According to TipRanks.com, Owen is ranked #4360 out of 6904 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Raven is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $25.50.

Based on Raven’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending April 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $86.5 million and net profit of $4.05 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $98.18 million and had a net profit of $13.21 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 24 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of RAVN in relation to earlier this year.

Raven Industries, Inc. engages in the provision of technology products and solutions for the industrial, agricultural, energy, construction, and aerospace or defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, Aerostar, and Corporate and Other. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services innovative precision agriculture products and information management tools that help growers reduce costs, control inputs, and improve farm yields to original equipment manufacturers. The Engineered Films segment produces and sells high-performance plastic films and sheeting to both direct to end-customers. The Aerostar segment offers high-altitude balloons, tethered aerostats, and radar processing systems. The Corporate and Other segment covers general and administrative expenses. The company was founded by J. R. Smith, Paul Edward Yost, Thon Duwayne, and Joseph Kaliszewski in February 1956 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, SD.