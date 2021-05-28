Oppenheimer Gives a Buy Rating to Provention Bio (PRVB)

Oppenheimer analyst Justin Kim assigned a Buy rating to Provention Bio (PRVB) today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $10.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.8% and a 66.1% success rate. Kim covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, and Aldeyra Therapeutics.

Provention Bio has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.58, representing a 77.4% upside. In a report issued on May 25, Leerink Partners also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $16.00 price target.

Provention Bio’s market cap is currently $676.8M and has a P/E ratio of -5.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.68.

Provention Bio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-300 for ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of T1D onset. The company was founded by Francisco Leon and Ashleigh Palmer on October 4, 2016 and is headquartered in Lebanon, NJ.

