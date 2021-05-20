Oppenheimer Gives a Buy Rating to PDS Biotechnology (PDSB)

Oppenheimer analyst Leland Gershell assigned a Buy rating to PDS Biotechnology (PDSB) today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.3% and a 36.2% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for PDS Biotechnology with a $9.15 average price target, a 69.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 13, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

Based on PDS Biotechnology’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $3.05 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $3.99 million.

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection. The company was founded on March 15, 2019 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, NJ.