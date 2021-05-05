Oppenheimer Gives a Buy Rating to Ormat Technologies (ORA)

In a report released today, Noah Kaye from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Ormat Technologies (ORA), with a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $68.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaye is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.5% and a 65.9% success rate. Kaye covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rockwell Automation, Johnson Controls, and Dana Holding.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ormat Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $90.67.

The company has a one-year high of $128.87 and a one-year low of $53.44. Currently, Ormat Technologies has an average volume of 867.8K.

