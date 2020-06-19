Oppenheimer Gives a Buy Rating to Oric Pharmaceuticals (ORIC)

Oppenheimer analyst Kevin DeGeeter assigned a Buy rating to Oric Pharmaceuticals (ORIC) yesterday and set a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $34.64.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.8% and a 52.8% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Oric Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $41.60.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 10 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ORIC in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It has a pipeline of therapies designed to counter resistance mechanisms in cancer by leveraging its expertise within three specific areas: hormone-dependent cancers, precision oncology, and key tumor dependencies. The company has product candidates namely, ORIC-101 and ORIC-533.