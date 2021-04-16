Oppenheimer Gives a Buy Rating to Oncternal Therapeutics (ONCT)

In a report released yesterday, Hartaj Singh from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Oncternal Therapeutics (ONCT), with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.1% and a 47.2% success rate. Singh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Opthea Limited Sponsored ADR, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Oncternal Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.50, representing a 146.0% upside. In a report issued on April 12, Northland Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $21.00 price target.

Oncternal Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $309M and has a P/E ratio of -7.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.95.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company, which develops a diverse pipeline of treatments for cancers with critically unmet medical need. Its focus is on drug development on promising yet untapped biological pathways implicated in cancer progression. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.