Oppenheimer Gives a Buy Rating to Neurocrine (NBIX)

Oppenheimer analyst Jay Olson assigned a Buy rating to Neurocrine (NBIX) yesterday and set a price target of $145.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $114.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.5% and a 51.0% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Frequency Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Neurocrine with a $123.79 average price target, which is a 9.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 20, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $122.00 price target.

Based on Neurocrine’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $259 million and GAAP net loss of $57.6 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $222 million and had a net profit of $53.8 million.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. operates as a product based bio-pharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company product includes INGREZZA. Neurocrine Biosciences was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale on January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.