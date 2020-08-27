Oppenheimer Gives a Buy Rating to Moderna (MRNA)

In a report released yesterday, Hartaj Singh from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Moderna (MRNA), with a price target of $108.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $70.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 47.9% success rate. Singh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Moderna has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $93.23, implying a 37.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 11, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $134.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $95.21 and a one-year low of $13.53. Currently, Moderna has an average volume of 22.47M.

Moderna, Inc. engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics. The company was founded by Noubar B. Afeyan, Robert S. Langer, Jr., Derrick J. Rose and Kenneth R. Chien in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

