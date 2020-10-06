Oppenheimer Gives a Buy Rating to Miragen Therapeutics (MGEN)

Catie Powers- October 6, 2020, 7:35 PM EDT

In a report released today, Leland Gershell from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Miragen Therapeutics (MGEN), with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.58, close to its 52-week low of $0.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.5% and a 39.5% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Miragen Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $4.00, a 589.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 22, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $2.27 and a one-year low of $0.31. Currently, Miragen Therapeutics has an average volume of 2.02M.

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product pipelines include MRG-106 that focuses on the treatment of blood cancer; and MRG-201 deals with the treatment of pathological fibrosis. The company was founded by William S. Marshall and Bruce L. Booth in February 2006 and is headquartered in Boulder, CO.

