Oppenheimer Gives a Buy Rating to MannKind (MNKD)

In a report released today, Steven Lichtman from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to MannKind (MNKD), with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Lichtman is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.3% and a 50.1% success rate. Lichtman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Helius Medical Technologies, Merit Medical Systems, and Integra Lifesciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for MannKind with a $2.75 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on MannKind’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $15.11 million and GAAP net loss of $10.25 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $15 million and had a GAAP net loss of $12.39 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

MannKind Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and, commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.