Oppenheimer Gives a Buy Rating to Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA)

In a report released today, Mark Breidenbach from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA), with a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $32.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Breidenbach is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 45.4% success rate. Breidenbach covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Arvinas Holding Company, and Alpine Immune Sciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Iovance Biotherapeutics with a $49.50 average price target, which is a 50.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 29, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $61.00 price target.

Based on Iovance Biotherapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $69.6 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $36.95 million.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes, or TIL, which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors. The company was founded by Robert T. Brooke on September 17, 2007 and is headquartered in San Carlos, CA.

