Oppenheimer Gives a Buy Rating to Integra Lifesciences (IART)

Oppenheimer analyst Steven Lichtman assigned a Buy rating to Integra Lifesciences (IART) today and set a price target of $68.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $47.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Lichtman is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.7% and a 50.8% success rate. Lichtman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Helius Medical Technologies, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Merit Medical Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Integra Lifesciences is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $58.00.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 43 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of IART in relation to earlier this year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices. The Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segment includes offerings such as skin and wound repair, bone and joint fixation implants in the upper and lower extremities, bone grafts, and nerve and tendon repair. The company was founded by Richard E. Caruso in 1989 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.