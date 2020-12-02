Oppenheimer Gives a Buy Rating to Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

In a report released today, George Iwanyc from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $11.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Iwanyc is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.0% and a 47.3% success rate. Iwanyc covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Cambium Networks, Juniper Networks, and Ceragon Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hewlett Packard Enterprise is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.64.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a broad portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions. The Intelligent Edge segment comprises of enterprise networking and security solutions for businesses of any size, offering secure connectivity for campus and branch environments, operating under the Aruba brand. The Financial Services segment offers investment solutions, such as leasing, financing, information technology consumption, utility programs and asset management services. The Corporate Investments segment includes Hewlett Packard Labs and certain business incubation projects. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

