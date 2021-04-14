Oppenheimer Gives a Buy Rating to Goldman Sachs Group (GS)

Oppenheimer analyst Chris Kotowski assigned a Buy rating to Goldman Sachs Group (GS) today and set a price target of $468.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $327.68, close to its 52-week high of $356.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Kotowski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.3% and a 68.6% success rate. Kotowski covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apollo Global Management, Focus Financial Partners, and JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Goldman Sachs Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $358.79, representing a 9.5% upside. In a report issued on April 7, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $420.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $356.85 and a one-year low of $165.36. Currently, Goldman Sachs Group has an average volume of 2.96M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 55 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GS in relation to earlier this year.

Founded in 1869, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is a leading global investment banking, securities, and investment management firm. The company provides a range of financial services to clients including corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.