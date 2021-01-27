Oppenheimer Gives a Buy Rating to General Electric (GE)

Oppenheimer analyst Christopher Glynn assigned a Buy rating to General Electric (GE) yesterday and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $11.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Glynn is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.4% and a 65.5% success rate. Glynn covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Honeywell International, and Wesco International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on General Electric is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.64, a -3.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 15, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

Based on General Electric’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $19.42 billion and GAAP net loss of $1.14 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $23.36 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $9.42 billion.

General Electric Co. is a technology and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services. The Renewable Energy segment provides wind turbine platforms, hardware & software, offshore wind turbines, solutions, products & services to hydropower industry, blades for onshore & offshore wind turbines, and high voltage equipment. The Aviation segment provides jet engines & turboprops for commercial airframes, maintenance, component repair, and overhaul services, as well as replacement parts, additive machines & materials, and engineering services. The Healthcare segment provides healthcare technologies in medical imaging, digital solutions, patient monitoring, and diagnostics, drug discovery, biopharmaceutical manufacturing technologies and performance enhancement solutions. The Capital segment leases & finances aircraft, aircraft engines and helicopters, and also provides financial and underwriting solutions. The company was founded by Thomas Alva Edison in 1878 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.