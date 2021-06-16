Oppenheimer Gives a Buy Rating to Franchise Group (FRG)

Oppenheimer analyst Ian Zaffino assigned a Buy rating to Franchise Group (FRG) today and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $37.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Zaffino is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.9% and a 54.3% success rate. Zaffino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Madison Square Garden Entertainment, Madison Square Garden Sports, and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

Franchise Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $49.00.

Franchise Group’s market cap is currently $1.44B and has a P/E ratio of -48.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -2.25.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 36 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of FRG in relation to earlier this year.

Franchise Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the United States Operations and Canadian Operations segments. It offers personal and business tax preparation services, facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, and online tax preparation services. The company was founded by Danny Hewitt and John T. Hewitt on September 1, 1997 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA.