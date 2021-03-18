Oppenheimer Gives a Buy Rating to Fate Therapeutics (FATE)

In a report released yesterday, Matthew Biegler from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Fate Therapeutics (FATE), with a price target of $135.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $91.77.

Biegler has an average return of 146.5% when recommending Fate Therapeutics.

According to TipRanks.com, Biegler is ranked #684 out of 7395 analysts.

Fate Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $114.00, representing a 31.1% upside. In a report issued on March 4, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $130.00 price target.

Fate Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $8.42B and has a P/E ratio of -44.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 22.63.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 25 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FATE in relation to earlier this year.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system. Its products include ProHema, ProTmune, Adaptive NK, iPSC-derived NK, Programmed CD34 and T cell therapy. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko and John D. Mendlein on April 27, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.