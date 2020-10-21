Oppenheimer Gives a Buy Rating to Exelixis (EXEL)

In a report released yesterday, Jay Olson from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Exelixis (EXEL), with a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $22.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.4% and a 40.7% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Exelixis is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $32.00, which is a 41.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 9, William Blair also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $27.80 and a one-year low of $13.67. Currently, Exelixis has an average volume of 1.91M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 134 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of EXEL in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Charles Cohen, a Director at EXEL bought 115,396 shares for a total of $671,605.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Exelixis, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of Cometriq, Cabometyx, and Cotellic. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B. Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994 and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.