Oppenheimer Gives a Buy Rating to eGain (EGAN)

Oppenheimer analyst Koji Ikeda assigned a Buy rating to eGain (EGAN) today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Ikeda is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 38.9% and a 91.8% success rate. Ikeda covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Coupa Software, SPS Commerce, and Liveperson.

eGain has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.00.

eGain’s market cap is currently $322.2M and has a P/E ratio of 63.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 18.20.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 11 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EGAN in relation to earlier this year.

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.