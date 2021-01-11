Oppenheimer Gives a Buy Rating to Dexcom (DXCM)

Oppenheimer analyst Steven Lichtman assigned a Buy rating to Dexcom (DXCM) today and set a price target of $445.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $369.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Lichtman is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 56.8% success rate. Lichtman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Merit Medical Systems, and Integra Lifesciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Dexcom with a $455.00 average price target, which is a 21.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 6, UBS also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $445.00 price target.

Dexcom’s market cap is currently $37.27B and has a P/E ratio of 159.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 25.18.

DexCom, Inc. is a medical device manufacturing company. The firm engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G4 PLATINUM System, DexCom G5 Mobil, DexCom Share and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F. Burd on May 1, 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.