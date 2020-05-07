Oppenheimer Gives a Buy Rating to Cellectis SA (CLLS)

Oppenheimer analyst Hartaj Singh assigned a Buy rating to Cellectis SA (CLLS) today and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 46.5% success rate. Singh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Cellectis SA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.25, representing a 79.0% upside. In a report released today, William Blair also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $20.20 and a one-year low of $7.33. Currently, Cellectis SA has an average volume of 150.5K.

Cellectis SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of genome engineering technology. The company operates through the following business segments: Therapeutics and Plants. The Therapeutics segment is focused on the development of products in the field of immune-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat other human diseases. The Plants segment focuses on applying its gene-editing technologies to develop new generation plant products in the field of agricultural biotechnology through its own efforts or through alliances with other companies in the agricultural market. Its therapeutic products are still in the preclinical stage which is developed for various kinds of tumors. Cellectis was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.