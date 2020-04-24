Oppenheimer Gives a Buy Rating to CarMax (KMX)

In a report released today, Brian Nagel from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to CarMax (KMX), with a price target of $87.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $65.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.5% and a 65.6% success rate. Nagel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Lululemon Athletica, and The Lovesac Company.

CarMax has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $76.50.

CarMax’s market cap is currently $10.59B and has a P/E ratio of 11.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.75.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 50 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Most recently, in February 2020, Shira Goodman, a Director at KMX bought 2,870 shares for a total of $133,886.

CarMax, Inc. is as a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) business segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations. The CAF segment provides vehicle financing to customers buying retail vehicles. The company was founded by Richard L. Sharp and William Austin Ligon in September 1993 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.

