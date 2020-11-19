Oppenheimer Gives a Buy Rating to Canadian Solar (CSIQ)

Oppenheimer analyst Colin Rusch assigned a Buy rating to Canadian Solar (CSIQ) today and set a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $37.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Rusch is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 39.7% and a 60.0% success rate. Rusch covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as American Superconductor, SolarEdge Technologies, and Westport Fuel Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Canadian Solar with a $43.68 average price target, implying a 12.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 9, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $44.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $44.86 and a one-year low of $12.00. Currently, Canadian Solar has an average volume of 2.48M.

Canadian Solar, Inc. engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and a provider of solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services. The Energy segment comprises primarily of the development and sale of solar projects, operating solar power projects and the sale of electricity. The company was founded by Shawn Qu in October 2001 and is headquartered in Guelph, Canada.