Oppenheimer Gives a Buy Rating to Broadcom (AVGO)

Oppenheimer analyst Rick Schafer assigned a Buy rating to Broadcom (AVGO) today and set a price target of $575.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $443.59, close to its 52-week high of $495.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Schafer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.1% and a 73.8% success rate. Schafer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Akoustis Technologies, and NXP Semiconductors.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Broadcom with a $497.84 average price target, a 7.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 1, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $521.00 price target.

Broadcom’s market cap is currently $181.1B and has a P/E ratio of 77.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -5.50.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 88 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AVGO in relation to earlier this year.

Broadcom, Inc. is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software and IP licensing. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications. The Infrastructure Software segment provides a portfolio of mainframe, enterprise and storage area networking solutions. The IP licensing segment licenses a portion of its broad IP portfolio. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.