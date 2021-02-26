Oppenheimer Gives a Buy Rating to BlackRock TCP Capital (TCPC)

Oppenheimer analyst Chris Kotowski assigned a Buy rating to BlackRock TCP Capital (TCPC) today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Kotowski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.2% and a 67.6% success rate. Kotowski covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apollo Global Management, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Solar Senior Capital.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for BlackRock TCP Capital with a $13.25 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $14.39 and a one-year low of $4.02. Currently, BlackRock TCP Capital has an average volume of 257.7K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Blackrock TCP Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end and non-diversified management investment company. The firm invests primarily in the debt of middle market companies as well as small businesses, including senior secured loans, junior loans, mezzanine debt and bonds. Its investment objective is to seek to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection. The company was founded on April 2, 2012 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.