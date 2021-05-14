Oppenheimer Gives a Buy Rating to aTyr Pharma (LIFE)

In a report released today, Hartaj Singh from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to aTyr Pharma (LIFE), with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.62, close to its 52-week low of $2.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.8% and a 44.0% success rate. Singh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Opthea Limited Sponsored ADR, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for aTyr Pharma with a $15.67 average price target, which is a 307.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 10, Laidlaw also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

Based on aTyr Pharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.05 million and GAAP net loss of $4.93 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $144K and had a GAAP net loss of $5.97 million.

aTyr Pharma, Inc. develops protein therapeutics and novel class of biologic drugs. It plans to build a pipeline of therapeutic products based on Physiocrine biology. The company has established a dominant intellectual property estate to protect the core therapeutics as well as associated diagnostics. aTyr Pharma was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

